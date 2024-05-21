Congress has forgotten original Constitution: Assam CM

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 21 said the Congress had forgotten the original Constitution of India because the grand old party was fixated on its miniature ‘red’ version.

He took a potshot at the Congress and presumably at Communist parties after receiving a pocketbook version of the Constitution from Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Mr. Khera had written a letter to Dr. Sarma on May 20, criticising him for his alleged derogatory remarks about the Constitution. The Congress leader also sent the Assam Chief Minister a pocketbook version of the Constitution to “read it and always keep in his handbag”.

Dr. Sarma responded with a post on social media platform X. “Thank you, Mr Khera. However, could you please send me an original copy of the Indian Constitution that includes the artwork created by Sri Nandalal Bose and his team from Shantiniketan, depicting our rich heritage and cultural legacy? I have heard that Congress has already forgotten the original copy of the Constitution and is more interested in the RED pocketbook version,” he said.

