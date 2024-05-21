GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress has forgotten original Constitution: Assam CM

Himanta Biswa Sarma took a potshot at the grand old party after receiving a pocketbook version of the Constitution from Congress leader Pawan Khera

Published - May 21, 2024 06:21 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses during an election rally. File.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses during an election rally. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 21 said the Congress had forgotten the original Constitution of India because the grand old party was fixated on its miniature ‘red’ version.

He took a potshot at the Congress and presumably at Communist parties after receiving a pocketbook version of the Constitution from Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Mr. Khera had written a letter to Dr. Sarma on May 20, criticising him for his alleged derogatory remarks about the Constitution. The Congress leader also sent the Assam Chief Minister a pocketbook version of the Constitution to “read it and always keep in his handbag”.

Dr. Sarma responded with a post on social media platform X. “Thank you, Mr Khera. However, could you please send me an original copy of the Indian Constitution that includes the artwork created by Sri Nandalal Bose and his team from Shantiniketan, depicting our rich heritage and cultural legacy? I have heard that Congress has already forgotten the original copy of the Constitution and is more interested in the RED pocketbook version,” he said.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Assam / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.