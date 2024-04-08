Congress has always implemented all promises made in its manifesto: TNCC chief K. Selvaperunthagai

April 08, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday said that the Congress had implemented various ‘revolutionary’ election promises such as the Right to Information Act, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, creation of public sector units, building infrastructure, and many other initiatives since 1947.

Speaking at the press conference in Sathyamurthy Bhavan after releasing the Congress’ manifesto in Tamil in the presence of AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Puducherry, Ajoy Kumar, Mr. Selvaperunthagai asked if the BJP could list the promises it had fulfilled in the last 10 years.

He also referred to the recent seizure of around ₹4 crore from a person believed to be linked to the BJP’s Tirunelveli candidate, Nainar Nagenthran.

“Had this money been seized from an Opposition candidate, the Centre would have sent the Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax Department and the Central Bureau of Investigation after them. Why are Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman keeping quiet? If it affects them, there will be no raid. Is this the BJP model,” he said.

Dr. Kumar, who released the manifesto that runs to 48 pages, said that many of the Congress’ promises, such as providing women in poor households ₹1 lakh a year, could be funded if the government did not give tax breaks to major corporations.

Prime Minister Modi had given nearly ₹18 lakh crore in tax benefits to his “rich friends” over the last 10 years, he alleged.

“In India, 40% of the graduates are unemployed. If you are educated in Modi’s India, your chances of getting a job are zero. If you are uneducated, you have a small chance through Uber, Zomato or MGNREGA. The Congress, [former party president] Rahul Gandhi and [party president Mallikarjun] Kharge have promised to provide apprenticeship with stipend,” he said.

Dr. Kumar said that the Congress would strengthen India by reaffirming its commitment to federalism. It would improve the representation of the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and minorities in the judiciary by conducting a socio-economic caste census, he said.

