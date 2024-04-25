Congress Govt in Telangana has become Delhi’s ATM: Amit Shah

April 25, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD

Union Minister for Home Amit Shah has charged that within a short period of coming to power, the Congress Government in Telangana has become Delhi’s ATM!

“The Congress Party and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party are corrupt and together. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone who can deliver corruption-free governance to Telangana and also ensure it develops on all fronts,” he told a public meeting at Siddipet on Thursday.

Mr. Shah, who was three hours behind schedule, perhaps sensing the mood and the sweltering heat in which the people were waiting to listen to him, made a short speech where he underscored the need for electing the party candidate and former MLA M. Raghunandan Rao from the Medak constituency to strengthen Mr. Modi’s hands for a third successive term at the Centre.

“The Congress Government did not conduct a proper investigation into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and other scams of the BRS Government. Both the parties – Congress and BRS, had opposed the Ram Temple construction,” he charged.

Telangana Liberation Day to be celebrated

The Home Minister pointed out that the saffron party had decided to celebrate the Telangana Liberation Day on September 17 which was ignored by the Congress Party and BRS for several years since they were “frightened” of the Majlis Party.

He also promised to remove the quota for Muslims and share it among the weaker sections of SC/ST/BC of the state. “In the last 10 years, the Modi Government had made a determined effort to solve the long pending issues whether it is the construction of Ram Temple or abrogation of Article 370 giving separate status to Jammu & Kashmir and others,” he maintained.

“Do we need our Ram Mandir or not? Have we not made J&K part of our country? Don’t we need to strive to elect 12 MPs from Telangana to the Parliament so that Mr. Modi gets a mandate of over 400 seats? By voting for Mr. Raghunandan Rao, you will supporting Mr. Modi,” said the BJP leader.

Earlier, Mr. Raghunandan Rao alleged that BRS and Congress leaders have conspired to defeat him and demanded they explain their respective contributions towards the development of Medak. “BRS candidate Venkatarami Reddy has done nothing despite being an MLC for the last three years, while leaders like Harish Rao have not stepped into the area,” he claimed.

Accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of deceiving people on farm loan waiver, enhanced pensions and other guarantees, he said a detailed booklet on contribution of the Modi Government in English and Telugu for the benefit of the former has already been sent.

