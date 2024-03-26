GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress government in Karnataka will fall after Lok Sabha elections, says BJP leader

Asked about the differences in the BJP over the selection of candidates in Karnataka, Mr. Agarwal said differences are common when the chances of winning the contest with the BJP symbol and Modi’s face are quite high

March 26, 2024 04:47 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal interacting with reporters in Mysuru on March 24, 2024.

BJP national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal interacting with reporters in Mysuru on March 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

BJP’s national general secretary in charge of Karnataka affairs Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, believes that the Congress government in the State will collapse on its own soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “We don’t want to dethrone them. Where is the need to hit someone who is already dying? Why should we take the blame?”

Interacting with mediapersons during his visit to Hassan on March 26, Mr. Agarwal said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar have a lot of differences. “The BJP would win all 28 seats. Once the results are out, Siddaramaiah will blame his deputy for the defeat of his candidates. The Deputy CM will blame the CM for the defeat of his candidates. The government will collapse because of internal contradictions. They have more enmity with each other than with the BJP,” he said.

Asked about the differences in the BJP over the selection of candidates in Karnataka, Mr. Agarwal said differences are common when the chances of winning the contest with the BJP symbol and Modi’s face are quite high. “There were hardly any competitors for Congress tickets. Hence, Siddaramaiah convened a meeting of his cabinet ministers and forced them to field their family members, threatening that they would be removed from the cabinet if they did not do so. The ministers have fielded their kith and kin in order to safeguard their cabinet berths,” he said.

He exuded confidence of winning the Bengaluru Rural seat. “There is a wave in favour of Dr. C.N. Manjunath, who is contesting against D.K. Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh. Mr. Shivakumar cannot get his brother to win even if he spends 10 times more money than he spent in 20219,” he said.

Answering a question about a few leaders of BJP in Hassan opposing the candidature of Prajwal Revanna, Mr. Agarwal said the workers had conveyed their opinions. “Our workers are waiting for the official announcement of candidates. They will work with JD(S) workers to get the alliance partner to win,” he said.

Mr. Agarwal addressed a meeting of party workers in Shivamogga.

Related stories

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.