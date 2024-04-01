ADVERTISEMENT

Congress election panel discuss candidate names for Bihar and Odisha

April 01, 2024 04:44 am | Updated 04:44 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: PTI

The central election committee (CEC) of the Congress met on March 31 to discuss names of Lok Sabha candidates for Bihar and Odisha.

There was no official statement after the meeting but sources said the party will field senior leader Tariq Anwar from Katihar and will repeat sitting MP Mohammad Jawed from Kishanganj.

As part of the grand alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left parties, the Congress will contest on nine Lok Sabha seats.

In Odisha, names for 18 out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats are said to have been discussed. Sources said Srikant Kumar Jena, who had rejoined the Congress recently, is likely to be fielded from the Balasore constituency, a seat he represented from 2009 to 2014.

Sitting member from Koraput, Saptagiri Ulaka, is also likely to be repeated as his name is said to have been cleared.

So far, the Congress has announced the names of 211 candidates.

