Congress demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur

April 20, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Imphal

Congress demands repoll in 47 Manipur polling stations due to alleged rigging, booth capturing, and violence during elections

PTI

Unidentified miscreants destroyed the EVMs at the Khongman polling booth during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Imphal East April 19,2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress has demanded repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur alleging that booths were captured and elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northeastern State were rigged.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of over 68% in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on April 19.

Manipur Congress President K. Meghachandra said the party has lodged a complaint with Manipur Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

Speaking to reporters on April 19 night, K. Meghachandra said "Unidentified armed miscreants have been threatening Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and party election agents for some days." "We have lodged a complaint with the CEO Manipur for repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur and 11 polling stations in Outer Manipur," he said.

The demand for repoll included three polling stations under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's Assembly constituency of Heingang.

