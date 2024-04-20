GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress demands repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur

Congress demands repoll in 47 Manipur polling stations due to alleged rigging, booth capturing, and violence during elections

April 20, 2024 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Imphal

PTI
Unidentified miscreants destroyed the EVMs at the Khongman polling booth during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Imphal East April 19,2024.

Unidentified miscreants destroyed the EVMs at the Khongman polling booth during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Imphal East April 19,2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress has demanded repoll in 47 polling stations in Manipur alleging that booths were captured and elections to two Lok Sabha constituencies in the Northeastern State were rigged.

Incidents of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths and allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit Manipur that recorded a turnout of over 68% in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on April 19.

Manipur Lok Sabha elections | Over 72% votes cast as violence mars polling; 3 arrested

Manipur Congress President K. Meghachandra said the party has lodged a complaint with Manipur Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

Speaking to reporters on April 19 night, K. Meghachandra said "Unidentified armed miscreants have been threatening Congress candidate Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and party election agents for some days." "We have lodged a complaint with the CEO Manipur for repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur and 11 polling stations in Outer Manipur," he said.

Despite heatwave, Phase I of Lok Sabha polls registers 63.89% polling

The demand for repoll included three polling stations under Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's Assembly constituency of Heingang.

Related Topics

Manipur / General Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.