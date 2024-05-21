Congress demands apology from Modi for BJP leader’s comment that Lord Jagannath was a Modi bhakt

The Congress on May 21 demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP leader Sambit Patra’s comments that Lord Jagannath is a bhakt (devotee) of Mr. Modi.

Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate that Mr. Patra, the BJP’s candidate from Odisha’s Puri Lok Sabha seat, has insulted the sentiments and the faith of millions of Hindus. Mr. Patra, however, had apologised for the comment and maintained it was a “slip of tongue”.

“Is this the first time that our Hindu gods and goddesses have been insulted this way? Most certainly not. You will remember this picture that that was posted by BJP’s official X handle, showing Lord Ram as a child and holding his fingers, Mr. Modi taking him towards the temple. I am a practising Hindu and our sentiments have been hurt by your thinking,” Ms. Shrinate.

The irony is that the Lord guiding the universe is being described as a devotee of Mr. Modi, Ms. Shrinate added and recounted various instances when BJP functionaries compared the Prime Minister with God.

“He [Mr. Modi] has become so self-absorbed in such propaganda that he has started calling himself a messenger of God. What has happened to BJP leaders and the Prime Minister? Who has given them the licence to insult Hindu gods and goddesses?” asked Ms. Shrinate.

The Congress spokesperson claimed such divine comparisons are not new and dictators like Adolf Hitler and Kim Jong too have indulged in such propaganda.

“I do believe what Sambit Patra has said is an absolute insult to the faith that billions of Hindus have in their religion and gods. Crores of people have been hurt by the insult to Hindu gods and goddesses and Narendra Modi should apologise as it is paap [sin],” she said.

