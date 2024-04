April 22, 2024 05:30 am | Updated 05:34 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central Election Committee of the Congress released a list of candidates for nine Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh on April 21.

The candidates in the fray are Pedada Parameswararao (Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency), Bobbili Srinu (Vizianagaram), Janga Goutham (Amalapuram), Gollu Krishna (Machilipatnam), Valluru Bhargav (Vijayawada), Eda Sudhakara Reddy (Ongole), Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav (Nandyal), Mallikarjun Vajjala (Anantapur) and B. A. Samad Shaheen (Hindupur).

