Congress clears Warangal (SC) seat, suspense over Khammam seat continues

April 01, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated April 02, 2024 12:28 am IST - Hyderabad

The Congress Election Committee on Telangana that met in New Delhi on Monday discussed the names for the four pending Parliament seats from the State has cleared the name of Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari who joined the Congress a couple of days ago, for Warangal (SC) seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Kavya opted out of the race from the same seat after being nominated by the BRS party.

Though the list is yet to be released officially sources said that Sameer Waliullah, chairman of the Hyderabad City Congress Committee minority wing has been cleared to fight against AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad seat.

A Praveen Reddy, who had to forego the Husnabad ticket in the Assembly elections, will be the candidate for Karimnagar seat where former BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and former MP of BRS Vinod Kumar are in the fray.

The stalemate over Khammam seat continued and the decision was left to the party high command. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is seeking the ticket for his wife Nandini while Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is demanding the same for his brother Prasad Reddy. There are a few other strong contenders and the CEC decided to leave the choice to the party high command, it is learnt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.