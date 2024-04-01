ADVERTISEMENT

Congress clears Warangal (SC) seat, suspense over Khammam seat continues

April 01, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated April 02, 2024 12:28 am IST - Hyderabad

The party is reported to be seriously discussing the other three seats

The Hindu Bureau

Congress Central Election Committee has selected Kadiyam Kavya as the candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha seat. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Congress Election Committee on Telangana that met in New Delhi on Monday discussed the names for the four pending Parliament seats from the State has cleared the name of Kadiyam Kavya, daughter of BRS MLA Kadiyam Srihari who joined the Congress a couple of days ago, for Warangal (SC) seat.

Dr. Kavya opted out of the race from the same seat after being nominated by the BRS party.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Kadiyam Srihari and his daughter Kadiyam Kavya joined Congress in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Das Munshi, in Hyderabad on March 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Though the list is yet to be released officially sources said that Sameer Waliullah, chairman of the Hyderabad City Congress Committee minority wing has been cleared to fight against AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad seat.

A Praveen Reddy, who had to forego the Husnabad ticket in the Assembly elections, will be the candidate for Karimnagar seat where former BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and former MP of BRS Vinod Kumar are in the fray.

The stalemate over Khammam seat continued and the decision was left to the party high command. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is seeking the ticket for his wife Nandini while Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is demanding the same for his brother Prasad Reddy. There are a few other strong contenders and the CEC decided to leave the choice to the party high command, it is learnt.

