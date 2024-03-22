ADVERTISEMENT

Congress clears five more names from Telangana for Lok Sabha polls

March 22, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Thursday night announced its second list for Telangana with five names for the Parliament elections.

Sitting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP of Chevella constituency G. Ranjit Reddy has been fielded after he switched sides. Sunita Mahender Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson of Ranga Reddy district and the wife of BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, will contest from Malkajgiri.

Another BRS MLA from Khairatabad, Danam Nagender, who joined the party a few days ago is the Secunderabad candidate where he would take on Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As expected Mallu Ravi’s name was cleared for the Nagarkurnool constituency while Gaddam Vamshikrishna is the candidate for Peddapalli constituency. Mr. Ravi, a former MP, is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while Mr. Vamshi is the son of Congress MLA from Chennur Vivek Venkataswamy. Congress has cleared names for nine seats so far while another eight are kept pending. Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats.

ALSO READ
Congress clears four names from Telangana for Parliament elections
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US