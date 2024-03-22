GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress clears five more names from Telangana for Lok Sabha polls

March 22, 2024 10:25 am | Updated 10:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress on Thursday night announced its second list for Telangana with five names for the Parliament elections.

Sitting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP of Chevella constituency G. Ranjit Reddy has been fielded after he switched sides. Sunita Mahender Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson of Ranga Reddy district and the wife of BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy, will contest from Malkajgiri.

Another BRS MLA from Khairatabad, Danam Nagender, who joined the party a few days ago is the Secunderabad candidate where he would take on Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

As expected Mallu Ravi’s name was cleared for the Nagarkurnool constituency while Gaddam Vamshikrishna is the candidate for Peddapalli constituency. Mr. Ravi, a former MP, is the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka while Mr. Vamshi is the son of Congress MLA from Chennur Vivek Venkataswamy. Congress has cleared names for nine seats so far while another eight are kept pending. Telangana has 17 Lok Sabha seats.

Congress clears four names from Telangana for Parliament elections

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

