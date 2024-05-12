GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress claims Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, says poll officials 'targeting' Opposition leaders

Rahul Gandhi’s helicopter was checked in Kerala and, now, the Congress chief’s has been checked in Bihar’s Samastipur, Congress leader Rajesh Rathorre claimed in a video message on X.

Published - May 12, 2024 12:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public meeting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, in Samastipur on May 11, 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a public meeting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, in Samastipur on May 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Opposition leaders are being targeted by poll officials, the Congress alleged on May 12, claiming that while its chief Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter was checked in Bihar's Samastipur, leaders of the BJP-led NDA were being allowed to move "freely".

Mr. Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election rallies in Samastipur and Muzaffarpur in the State.

Modi provoking people to incite riots, says Kharge in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's helicopter was checked in Kerala and, now, Mr. Kharge's has been checked in Bihar's Samastipur, Congress leader Rajesh Rathorre claimed in a video message on X.

Mr. Rathorre, who is the chief spokesperson of the Congress' Bihar unit, also shared a video to claim that the chief electoral officer of Bihar is herself monitoring the checking of Mr. Kharge's helicopter in Samastipur.

The video showed a helicopter with officials, including from police, around it.

"The Election Commission (EC) should clarify whether such checking of choppers of Congress leaders is routine and whether similar checks were also conducted on top leaders of the NDA," Mr. Rathorre said in his video message.

"The EC should make all such records public, otherwise it will be construed that it is only targeting Opposition leaders to stop them, and is letting NDA leaders go freely," he said.

The Congress spokesperson said the EC should put out videos of all leaders who have been checked.

