Congress cites viral video from U.P., alleges BJP will snatch right to vote

Published - May 16, 2024 02:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge repeated the Congress’ charge that the BJP will change the Constitution if it comes to power for a third time at the Centre

A viral video of a man being beaten up two home guards in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district has become the latest weapon in the hands of the Congress to target the BJP.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi shared the video in which two home guards, posted with the Tehsildar of Nababganj, are seen punching and kicking a man, identified as Virendra Kumar and a Dalit, for allegedly voting against the BJP despite getting free ration.

“What’s being done to our countrymen? Brothers and sisters, this is the Constitution,” Mr. Gandhi, holding a copy of the Constitution, said in a video posted on his X handle.

“This protects the deprived people of India, protects you. The BJP, the RSS and Narendra Modi want to finish this. If that happens, then every day, every moment, the thing that you saw in the video will happen with the deprived lot,” he said.

In a similar post, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge explained why his party has been alleging that the BJP will change the Constitution, if it comes to power again.

“Dalits, tribals, backward classes and the poor will be brutally suppressed. Dictatorship will prevail. Not only will the right to reservation be lost, but the fundamental right to vote will also be taken away,” Mr. Kharge in a post on X.

