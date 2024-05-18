Congress chief Kharge dismisses Modi’s claims on Article 370, Ram temple, accusing the PM of inciting division

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 18 of inciting people and dividing society through his election speeches.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that no Prime Minister before Mr. Modi has ever incited people like he does. “He talks about democracy but doesn’t follow its principles,” he criticised.

Also read | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Examining Modi, Kejriwal and Congress’ guarantees

Ahead of the fifth and final phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra, Mr. Kharge along with other INDIA bloc leaders, including NCP (SP) patriarch Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and AICC in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, was interacting with media in Mumbai. As many as 13 Lok Sabha seats in the State, including six seats in Mumbai, are going to polls on May 20. Prime Minister Modi and the Opposition bloc leaders held two mega rallies in the city on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

When The Hindu asked him about Mr. Modi’s repeated claims that the Congress would reinstate Article 370 if the INDIA bloc comes to power, the 81-year-old Dalit leader said, “I am not answerable to Modi. We will implement what we have promised in our manifesto.” He further accused the Prime Minister of creating societal divisions wherever he goes. “Modi had labelled the Congress manifesto first as a “Muslim League manifesto” and now as a “Maoist manifesto. First, let him have clarity on what he’s saying. He’s fooling people... Our party is centrist working on the ideology of Nehru. In fact, Modi is like Mao, who keeps attacking people,” he said.

In response to another question about Mr. Modi’s claim that Congress would bulldoze the Ram temple in Ayodhya if came to power, Mr. Kharge said, “We have never used a bulldozer on anyone. It [bulldozer] is BJP’s culture, not ours. Modi lies and incites people with false accusations about Congress.”

The AICC chief assured that constitutional reservations would continue under their government. “They [BJP] are trying to portray us as deshdrohi [traitors] and themselves as deshbhakt [patriots],” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, he called the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led MahaYuti government “an illegal” government and claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would secure at least 46 out of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the western State.

While he didn’t predict a complete shutout for the ruling MahaYuti, “but MVA will win the majority.”

While Mr. Thackeray said, “Modi’s ‘Achhe din’ [good days] will begin from June 4 when the INDIA bloc-led government takes charge.” He also criticised the PM for calling them the ‘nakli’ [duplicate] Shiv Sena and suggested Mr. Modi might next call the RSS ‘fake.’ “They call us nakli Shiv Sena, tomorrow he may call RSS as nakli Sangh. They’re on a mission to even finish its ideology parent, the RSS.,” the former Chief Minister said, pointing out at BJP President JP Nadda’s interview published in an English daily.

Mr. Thackeray alleged that the BJP is using narratives like ‘Pakistan flags in our rally’ to divert attention from issues like unemployment.

Mr. Pawar said that the INDIA bloc would protect all religious places if elected. Mr. Kharge also mentioned that their government would implement a simple, single-rate GST, replacing the current GST system. He accused Mr. Modi of taking credit for initiatives like the Food Security Act, which Congress had introduced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.