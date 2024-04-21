GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress holds CEC meeting for Punjab, Bihar

The Congress has so far declared 285 candidates for the seven phase parliamentary polls that began on April 19

April 21, 2024 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and other leaders during the Central Election Committee meeting on Punjab, in New Delhi, on April 21, 2024.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Sonia Gandhi and other leaders during the Central Election Committee meeting on Punjab, in New Delhi, on April 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Top Congress leaders met in New Delhi on April 21 to discuss the party’s Lok Sabha poll candidates for Punjab and Bihar.

Sources said the next list of candidates will be announced “very soon”.

Lok Sabha election 2024 updates April 21, 2024

The meeting was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former party chief Sonia Gandhi, senior leaders Salman Khurshid and Ambika Soni, among others.

Sources said several names were discussed for both states and a final decision on key seats was left for the Congress president to take.

While the Congress is contesting all the 13 seats in Punjab, in Bihar it is set to field candidates on nine seats and is part of the Mahagathbandhan formation with RJD and the Left parties.

The Congress has so far declared 285 candidates for the seven phase parliamentary polls that began on April 19.

