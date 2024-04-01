ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate Shreyas Patel files nomination papers in Hassan

April 01, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shreyas Patel, Congress candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination papers with Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama in Hassan on Monday.

He was accompanied by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, former Minister B. Shivaramu, and Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda.

The Congress has organised a roadshow in the city in the afternoon. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is expected to take part in the roadshow.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sheyas Patel, 32, visited temples in Holenarasipur and the graveyard of his grandfather, G. Puttaswamy Gowda, before filing the papers. Puttaswamy Gowda, a former Minister, had won in Lok Sabha elections in 1999 against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Mr. Shreyas Patel is taking on Mr. Deve Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal Revanna.

