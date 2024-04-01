GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress candidate Shreyas Patel files nomination papers in Hassan

April 01, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shreyas Patel, Congress candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat, filed his nomination papers with Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama in Hassan on Monday.

He was accompanied by Home Minister G. Parameshwara, Cooperation Minister K.N. Rajanna, former Minister B. Shivaramu, and Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda.

The Congress has organised a roadshow in the city in the afternoon. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is expected to take part in the roadshow.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sheyas Patel, 32, visited temples in Holenarasipur and the graveyard of his grandfather, G. Puttaswamy Gowda, before filing the papers. Puttaswamy Gowda, a former Minister, had won in Lok Sabha elections in 1999 against former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

Mr. Shreyas Patel is taking on Mr. Deve Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal Revanna.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Karnataka / Hassan / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.