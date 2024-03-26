Congress candidate R. Padmaraj to file nomination on April 3

March 26, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated March 27, 2024 08:04 am IST - MANGALURU

R. Padmaraj, Congress candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, will file his nomination papers on April 3.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on Tuesday, Dakshina Kannada District Congress president K. Harish Kumar said Mr. Padmaraj commenced his campaign from the city’s Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple on Tuesday. Mr. Padmaraj will campaign in Sullia Assembly constituency on April 11, Mulky on April 12, Puttur on April 13, Mangaluru South on April 14, Ullal on April 15, Mangaluru North on April 16, Belthangady on April 17, and Bantwal Assembly constituency on April 18. Second round of campaign will be from April 19 and it will be till April 24, when the campaign ends.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will give impetus by taking part in the party campaign in the district. Mr. Siddaramaiah will take part in the campaign in Puttur Assembly constituency and the date will be announced shortly, he said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Manjunath Bhandary said the party has acceded to workers’ demand and fielded Mr. Padmaraj, a new face, who has made a name for his social and religious works. Senior Congress leaders B. Ramanath Rai and K. Abhayachandra Jain said the Congress will create history by winning the Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency.

Election office:

Earlier, senior Congress leader B. Janardhana Poojary inaugurated the election office of Mr. Padmaraj, off the Lalbagh-Mannagudda Road. The elderly Mr. Poojary placed his shoulders on Mr. Padmaraj and another Congress activist, to slowly walk to the office and inaugurate it. Congress activists had come in large numbers for the inauguration, which led to traffic jam for a while on this narrow stretch of road, off the main Lalbagh Road.

Mr. Poojary then proceeded to the Kudroli temple along with Mr. Padmaraj and other Congress activists. In a brief chat with reporters in front of the temple, Mr. Poojary said he was hopeful of victory of Mr. Padmaraj.

eom