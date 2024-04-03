Congress candidate, leaders come in flower-decked vehicle to file nomination in Mangaluru

April 03, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Congress candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency R. Padmaraj and several party leaders came in a flower-decked open lorry, while a large number of activists marched ahead in the rally for filing the nomination papers in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Mr. Padmaraj, treasurer of the Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple managing committee, first offered payers to the idol of Narayana Guru and then offered prayers to the other deities in the temple. Around 10.30 a.m., Mr. Padmaraj and other leaders climbed on the lorry to start the procession.

The procession was led by ‘Chande’ players, followed by folk artistes sporting Yakshagana and other ‘Gombe’ costumes. Vehicle playing the election song “Congress Mattomme” (Congress once again) was also also part of the procession. that culminated at A.B. Shetty Circle.

In a brief address, district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the rally was a good reflection of unity in the party. He said: “People know how the ruling BJP in the Centre is trampling democracy by arresting the Opposition party leaders. Voters are also aware of legalised corrupt practices of the BJP in the use of central investigation agencies in making firms buy electoral bonds. They also know the Centre’s denial of Karnataka’s share in devolution of taxes and drought relief. We are banking on effective implementation of five guarantees. We are confident of winning more than 20 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka”.

Mr. Padmaraj said he is aware of problems of the region. “I will strive to regain image of the region as a place of harmony”.

Mr. Padmaraj affirmed his commitment to the development of the region and remembered the contribution of U. Shrinivas Mallya, Kudmal Ranga Rao, and other stalwarts of the Congress of the region.

“I have worked in the (Gokarananatha) temple for over two decades to uphold the true values of Hindu philosophy,” he said.

Mr. Padmaraj filed three sets of nomination papers and was accompanied by Mr. Rao, district Congress president K. Harish Kumar, former Bantwal MLA B. Ramanath Rai, senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working president Manjunath Bhandary, former Mangaluru South MLA J.R. Lobo, former Moodbidri MLA K. Abhayachandra Jain, and former Surathkal (now Mangaluru North) MLA K. Vijaykumar Shetty.