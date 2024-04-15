ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate Geetha Shivarjkumar submits nomination papers in Shivamogga

April 15, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, Geetha Shivarajkumar, submitted her nomination papers to Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade in Shivamogga on Monday.

Her husband and Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar, MLC Manjunath Bhandari, former minister Kimmane Ratnakar and others accompanied her while submitting the papers.

Earlier in 2014, Ms. Geetha Shivarajkumar had contested for the seat on the JD(S) ticket. This time she is contesting on the Congress ticket.

The party has organised a procession and roadshow in Shivamogga. Hundreds of party supporters participated in the procession at Ramanna Shreshthi Park. KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and others are expected to address the gathering.

