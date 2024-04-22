ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate for Warangal MP seat Kadiyam Kavya files nomination

April 22, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate for Warangal Lok Sabha constituency Kadiyam Kavya submitting her nomination papers to returning officer P. Pravinya on April 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Congress party candidate for the Warangal Parliamentary constituency Kadiyam Kavya has submitted the first set of nominations on Monday. She handed over the papers to Returning Officer and District Collector Pravinya in the presence of MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, and K.R. Nagaraju. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the morning, accompanied by her father and Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, and Congress leaders, she visited the Bhadrakali temple and offered special prayers. 

Kadiyam Kavya refutes allegations over her nativity, calls her local

Speaking to the media after filing the nominations, she promised to work towards the development of Warangal in all fields, especially in the education sector, aiming to fulfill the aspirations of the people. 

She accused BJP candidate Aroori Ramesh of a history of corruption, citing his rejection by the voters of Wardannapet Assembly constituency. She warned that corruption and land grabbing would prevail in Warangal if Mr. Ramesh were elected as the MP. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Friends turn foes in Warangal Lok Sabha poll battle

Additionally, she criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to fulfill the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, urging voters to reject the BJP candidate, and elect her with a huge majority. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US