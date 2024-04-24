ADVERTISEMENT

Revanth underscores communal harmony to foster further development

April 24, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

(From left to right) Former MP Aanjan Kumar Yadav; Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy; the party’s candidate for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency Danam Nagender; Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin on the way to filing of nomination of Mr. Nagender for the seat in Secunderabad on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of leveraging communal tactics for electoral gains during the ongoing Lok Sabha election campaign, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy underscored the imperative of preserving religious harmony in the twin cities to foster further development.

Asserting that victories for Congress candidates would reinforce the party’s commitment to sustaining welfare initiatives such as free RTC rides for women, free power supply, and subsidy on LPG cylinders, Mr. Reddy urged voters to ensure a significant victory margin for the party’s candidate Danam Nagender in the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency. 

In a rally and public meeting held in Secunderabad following the event of filing the nomination by Danam Nagender, Mr. Reddy expressed confidence that the party clinching the Secunderabad MP seat would result in attaining power at the national level. He alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was trying to help BJP candidate G. Kishan Reddy win the seat again, as there is an understanding between BRS and BJP.

Congress party’s candidate for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency Danam Nagender filed his nomination papers on April 24, 2024. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and others were present on the occasion. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Padma Rao is a good leader. But why KCR and KTR are not coming to campaign for him? It seems that they wanted Kishan Reddy to win as KCR wanted to bring his daughter Kavitha out from jail with the help of BJP,” he alleged. 

Criticizing both the previous BRS State Government and the current BJP at the Centre for allegedly neglecting Secunderabad’s development, he pledged to secure a significant role in the central Government once Congress assumes power.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Former MP Aanjan Kumar Yadav; the party’s candidate for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency Danam Nagender; Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin on the way to file nomination of Mr. Nagender for the seat, in Secunderabad on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Recalling Congress’ past achievements, including bringing Godavari and Krishna water to Hyderabad, constructing Metro Rail and the Outer Ring Road (ORR), establishing an international airport, and facilitating the growth of IT and pharma industries, Mr. Revanth Reddy challenged BRS working president and MLA K. T. Rama Rao and incumbent MP and Union Minister Mr. Kishan Reddy to engage in an open debate on developmental issues. 

Further, Mr. Revanth Reddy accused Union Minister Mr. Kishan Reddy of failing to secure funds for flood victims and also criticized former minister and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who previously represented the constituency, for the lack of development initiatives therein. 

