ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate for Krishnagiri files nominations unaccompanied by party members

March 25, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 10:58 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress candidate for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency K.Gopinath’s filing of nomination here raised many eyebrows and speculations on Monday. Mr. Gopinath arrived at the Collectorate unaccompanied by the party functionaries or alliance members, with only his kin beside him to file his nominations.

Mr. Gopinath, a three-time MLA from Hosur was nominated by the Congress in a belated announcement on Saturday long after the party was asked to retain the constituency seat under the DMK alliance.

The sitting Congress MP A. Chellakumar was denied a ticket to contest allegedly causing disgruntlement among his loyalists here, after what appeared to be a largely successful stint of Mr. Chellakumar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It was against this backdrop that Mr. Gopinath going solitary for the filing of nominations that triggered speculations. According to sources, it was believed that the Congress candidate was scheduled to file his nominations only on Tuesday. However, his unannounced, purportedly ‘stealthy’ arrival with his family, unaccompanied by the alliance party members of the DMK or his own party members raised quite a few eyebrows and speculations of an intra-party rift.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US