Congress candidate for Dakshina Kannada Padmaraj has fixed assets worth ₹83.1 lakh and movable assets of ₹64.9 lakh

April 03, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

R. Padmaraj, the 53-year-old Congress candidate from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, has declared immovable assets worth ₹83.1 lakh and movable assets worth ₹64.91 lakh.

As per the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, Mr. Padmaraj, an advocate from Mangaluru, owns an apartment in Maharaja Heights in Falnir worth ₹80 lakh. He also owns an office space in Kodialbail that is worth ₹3.1 lakh.

His movable assets include an Innova Hybrid car worth ₹37 lakh, gold and other valuable ornaments worth ₹12.4 lakh, ₹2.11 lakh in his eight bank accounts, and ₹1.4 lakh cash on hand. He has taken a personal loan of ₹6 lakh from one Jayanath Shetty and ₹7 lakh from Guru Associates, he said.

His wife, a kindergarten teacher, has gold ornaments worth ₹33 lakh, ₹1.47 lakh in her two bank accounts, and ₹89,000 cash in hand.

Mr. Padmaraj has put his total liabilities at ₹1.26 crore, which includes a car loan of ₹29.5 lakh.

As per the income tax returns, Mr. Padmaraj’s income has come down from ₹9.9 lakh in 2018-19 to ₹7.41 lakh in 2022-23. Similarly, his wife’s income has come down from ₹4.94 lakh in 2018-19 to ₹4.54 lakh in 2022-23.

