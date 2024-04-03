GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress candidate for Dakshina Kannada Padmaraj has fixed assets worth ₹83.1 lakh and movable assets of ₹64.9 lakh

He has put his total liabilities at ₹1.26 crore, which includes a car loan of ₹29.5 lakh

April 03, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
R. Padmaraj, the Congress candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, filing his nomination papers in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

R. Padmaraj, the Congress candidate for Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, filing his nomination papers in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

R. Padmaraj, the 53-year-old Congress candidate from Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency, has declared immovable assets worth ₹83.1 lakh and movable assets worth ₹64.91 lakh.

As per the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers, Mr. Padmaraj, an advocate from Mangaluru, owns an apartment in Maharaja Heights in Falnir worth ₹80 lakh. He also owns an office space in Kodialbail that is worth ₹3.1 lakh.

His movable assets include an Innova Hybrid car worth ₹37 lakh, gold and other valuable ornaments worth ₹12.4 lakh, ₹2.11 lakh in his eight bank accounts, and ₹1.4 lakh cash on hand. He has taken a personal loan of ₹6 lakh from one Jayanath Shetty and ₹7 lakh from Guru Associates, he said.

His wife, a kindergarten teacher, has gold ornaments worth ₹33 lakh, ₹1.47 lakh in her two bank accounts, and ₹89,000 cash in hand.

Mr. Padmaraj has put his total liabilities at ₹1.26 crore, which includes a car loan of ₹29.5 lakh.

As per the income tax returns, Mr. Padmaraj’s income has come down from ₹9.9 lakh in 2018-19 to ₹7.41 lakh in 2022-23. Similarly, his wife’s income has come down from ₹4.94 lakh in 2018-19 to ₹4.54 lakh in 2022-23.

