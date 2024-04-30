ADVERTISEMENT

Congress can ensure equality for women, says Geetha Shivarajkumar

April 30, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated May 01, 2024 06:55 am IST - MANGALURU

Spokesperson of KPCC Nikhet Raj Mourya allege that the Union government led by the BJP has failed to provide justice to arecanut growers who are in large numbers in Tirthahalli and Shikaripura taluks

The Hindu Bureau

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency Geetha Shivarajkumar speaking at a women’s conclave of the Congress near Byndoor in Udupi district on Tuesday, April 30. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A large number of people gathered at the women’s conclave of the Congress at Kiri Manjeshwara near Byndoor in Udupi district on Tuesday, April 30. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

Congress candidate for Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency Geetha Shivarajkumar said on Tuesday, April 30, that the Congress can ensure equality in the society for women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a women’s conclave of the Congress at Kiri Manjeshwara, in Udupi district, under the Byndoor Assembly segment which is part of the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency which will go to the polls on May 7, she said that the Congress can control the inflation. People should not pay heed to the rumours over the guarantee schemes of the party, she said.

The spokesperson of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Nikhet Raj Mourya alleged that the Union government led by the BJP has failed to provide justice to arecanut growers who are in large numbers in Tirthahalli and Shikaripura taluks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government has failed to control import of arecanut, he alleged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Mourya alleged that the Union government led by the BJP has been trying to divide the society on the basis of religion and caste since it came to power.

Actor Duniya Vijay alleged that the BJP is sowing the seeds of hate between the Hindus and Muslims.

Actor Shivarajkumar also spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US