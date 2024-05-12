Congress calls for NOTA in Indore after setback over nominee

Workers from various parties of the INDIA bloc gather for a protest next to the Gandhi statue at Indore’s famous Regal square with banners and placards asking people to press NOTA on May 13 when the Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh goes to polls.

A banner that reads: “Press the last button — NOTA — on the EVM and ensure the victory of democracy.” The banner with a picture of the EVM highlighting NOTA section resembles any election banner seeking votes for a candidate. Only, the the Congress or the INDIA bloc do not have one in Indore.

In a surprise blow to the party, Congress’ official candidate Akshay Kanti Bam had withdrew his nomination on April 29 and joined the ruling BJP the same day. A picture of Mr. Bam in a car with senior BJP leader and State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and MLA Ramesh Mendola, who had accompanied the former during form withdrawal, had also gone viral.

The Congress workers of Indore, that were anguished by the sudden move, now seem to have picked up the pace and aim to make a statement in the upcoming elections. They are now holding various such events across the constituency, including a silent march taken out on May 10 with black arm bands and seeking votes for their new ‘candidate’ — NOTA.

They are also going door-to-door with their call, sticking posters on walls and auto-rickshaws.

Indore city Congress president Surjeet Chaddha tells The Hindu that the party aims to get about 3.5 to 4 lakh votes polled on NOTA.

“We have also started holding meetings with our booth level workers to get them to work. We will have our agents at polling booths and will also send our agents for vote counting, he says, claiming that Indore will poll the record votes on NOTA this time.

“We may not have the groom but we will conduct all the processions of a wedding,” he says.

Mr. Chaddha also alleges that it was only after the party’s campaign for NOTA that the BJP amped up its campaigning and the administration began drives for higher polling.

“We had pasted posters on more than 4,000 auto-rickshaws. The BJP was startled by this and its leaders started tearing them down. Now, they are pasting their posters on autos,” he says, referring to a viral video showing a woman councillor of the BJP removing posters from autos.

Many Congress workers also cite former Lok Sabha Speaker and eight-term BJP MP from Indore Sumitra Mahajan to claim that many in the BJP were also unhappy with the withdrawal. Ms. Mahajan had recently given statements saying that the news was “shocking for her” and that there was “no need for this”.

“We were anyway winning. But now I am getting calls from many people saying that they did not like this thing and will now vote for NOTA. I told them not to do so,” she told a news channel.

Dharmendra Singh, a local Congress worker, says, “Even though we have not won (Lok Sabha polls) here since 1989, the politics in Indore was civil during her time. Now, the BJP here has turned into a mafia capturing everything.”

Admitting that the party workers were frustrated after Mr. Bam’s withdrawal, Vikas Joshi, another Congress worker, says that they have now recharged to protect the democracy.

“He has done this out of fear but if he was a true Congressi, he would have preferred going to jail. But we will not give up because of him. Earlier it was about the elections and victory and defeat are a part of it. But now it is about saving the democracy otherwise the BJP will hijack the entire nation,” he says.

Mr. Bam’s decision to withdraw nomination had come just five days after a local court added charges of attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) in a 17-year-old case against him and his father. On May 10, the court also issued a non-bailable warrant against them and after they failed to appear before the court citing health and personal reasons.

Many in the city also say that the development is not healthy for the city’s politics.

“I am a Ram bhakt and core BJP supporter but what happened is not fitting well with the people here. I don’t know how many votes will be polled on NOTA but there should have been a fair election in Indore,” says Vishal Prajapati, a tea vendor in Ban Ganga area.

Meanwhile, the BJP, now focused on increasing the voting percentage, has termed the Congress’ campaign as “negative politics”. The party’s campaign was concluded by State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with a roadshow on May 11 evening.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Vijayvargiya said, “Indore’s foundation is of positivity, not negativity. We are no. 1 in cleanliness and food taste. We are the city of smiling faces. Nobody goes with people spreading negativity and the people of Indore will defeat it (the Congress’ campaign).”

Congress’ substitute candidate Moti Singh’s petition to declare him the official party candidate has also been rejected by the Supreme Court. However, there are 13 more candidates from smaller parties or as independents in the fray in Indore that has an electorate of more than 25 lakh.