Congress, BRS unable to find candidates for Lok Sabha polls, says Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy

April 02, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said both the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are unable to find suitable candidates to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana because people are clear on giving their mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third successive term.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he stated that if the BRS-chosen candidates are running away from the political battle, the Congress-selected candidates are hesitant to contest because of the popularity of Mr. Modi across the country.

Mr. Reddy said there was no need for BRS in Telangana anymore. “Both former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao have cheated the people of the State. Their arrogance and high-handedness have damaged the democratic polity. Mr. Rama Rao is behaving as if he is still the Chief Minister,” he charged.