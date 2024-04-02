GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress, BRS unable to find candidates for Lok Sabha polls, says Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy

April 02, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy.

Telangana BJP president G. Kishan Reddy. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said both the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are unable to find suitable candidates to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana because people are clear on giving their mandate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third successive term.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday, he stated that if the BRS-chosen candidates are running away from the political battle, the Congress-selected candidates are hesitant to contest because of the popularity of Mr. Modi across the country.

Mr. Reddy said there was no need for BRS in Telangana anymore. “Both former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao have cheated the people of the State. Their arrogance and high-handedness have damaged the democratic polity. Mr. Rama Rao is behaving as if he is still the Chief Minister,” he charged.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Telangana / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.