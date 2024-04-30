April 30, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on April 30 appointed former MLA Devender Yadav as interim president of its Delhi unit, two days after Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the post while criticising the alliance with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and statements of the party's candidates in the national capital.

Mr. Yadav, who won from the Badli assembly constituency in Delhi in 2008 and 2013 and lost to Ajesh Yadav of AAP in 2015, is currently the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) Punjab in-charge.

"My heartfelt thanks to Sh Kharge ji, Smt Sonia Gandhi ji, Rahul Gandhi ji, KC Venugopal ji and Smt Priyanka Gandhi ji and all senior leaders of the Congress, for the faith they have bestowed in me yet again!" Mr. Yadav said in a post on X.

"Will try my best to tread the coveted and ideological vision party has laid for me and give my 100 per cent!" he said.

According to a statement issued by the party, "Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mr. Yadav as the interim president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) with immediate effect." Mr. Yadav will continue in his role as AICC in-charge for Punjab, the statement added.

The development comes as the Congress and AAP prepare for the May 25 election to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

In his resignation letter sent to the Congress president on April 27, Mr. Lovely had said that he found himself "handicapped" as all unanimous decisions taken by senior Delhi unit leaders were "unilaterally vetoed" by the AICC's Delhi in-charge Deepak Babaria.

The Delhi Congress unit was against the alliance with AAP but the party high command went ahead with it, Mr. Lovely had said as his resignation brought to the fore the party's factional feud.

He had also criticised Congress candidates — Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi and Udit Raj from North West Delhi — for their statements and said tickets were given to two people who were total strangers to the Delhi Congress and party policies.

With a section of leaders demanding the removal of Mr. Babaria, the AICC Delhi in-charge had said it was "unfortunate" that Mr. Lovely's resignation came at a time when the General Elections were underway but asserted that it wouldn't affect the Congress while AAP termed it an internal matter of its ally.

The BJP said it was an "unnatural alliance" forged by the leadership of AAP and Congress to "shield their corruption" but their party workers had not accepted it.

Mr. Lovely resigned from the post of Delhi Congress president in 2015 as well. He joined the BJP in 2017 but returned to the Congress about nine months later.

