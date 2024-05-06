Congress anti-Sanatan, anti-Ram: BJP president J.P. Nadda

May 06, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

In a scathing attack on Congress, BJP president J.P. Nadda on May 6 alleged that the grand old party is "anti-Sanatan" and "anti-Ram" and that it joins hands with anti-national forces.

Addressing an election rally at Peddapalli in Telangana, he also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the BJP of seeking to end reservations is a case of pot calling the kettle black.

"The Congress is an anti-Ram party. Congress is anti-Sanatan. Congress is such a party that joins hands with anti-national forces," he said.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi remained silent when DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan with HIV, dengue and malaria, Mr. Nadda said.

Describing the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, BRS and Congress as 'ABC', he charged that they drive the agenda of the Muslim League ('ye sabhi teeno ke teeno Muslim League ka agenda chalane wali party yaan hai' in Hindi). All of them follow the 'principles and policies' of Tablighi Jamaat and the parties disturb the mainstream, he claimed.

"All of them, are they not supporters of Razakar people," he asked.

These parties cannot celebrate 'liberation day' on Septembr 17 (the day erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union in 1948) and the BJP, when it forms government in Telangana, would celebrate the day on a grand scale, he said.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's remarks that the BJP would end reservations, Mr. Nadda said 'ulte chor kotwal ko dante' (pot calling the kettle black).

The Congress hijacked the reservations of Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs time and again, he alleged.

When the Congress was in power in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2004, it robbed SC, ST, OBCs of their reservations and gave them to Muslims, he said.

In Karnataka, the grand old party curtailed the reservation of OBCs and gave it to Muslims, but the BJP government did away with it and gave the OBCs their rights. However, incumbent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah again gave that reservation to Muslims, he alleged.

"Who is doing the theft?," he asked.

PM Modi has recently said that the Congress should give it in writing that it would never meddle with SC, ST, OBC reservations, but the grand old party has not been able to answer that, Nadda said and alleged that for their political benefit, they are conspiring to take the country towards a new division.

