Congress announces candidate for Mathura in U.P. after boxer Vijender Singh quit party

April 04, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Hours after boxer Vijender Singh joined the BJP, the Congress announced its candidate for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on April 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was rumoured the party could field the former Olympian against actor Hema Malini. Jats are dominant in this seat in western Uttar Pradesh and Mr. Singh belonged to the community.

But with the boxer, once considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, switching sides, the party has named Mukesh Dhangar as its candidate.

The Congress also changed the candidate from Sitapur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, replacing Nakul Dubey with Rakesh Rathore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.