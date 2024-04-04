ADVERTISEMENT

Congress announces candidate for Mathura in U.P. after boxer Vijender Singh quit party

April 04, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The party has named Mukesh Dhangar as its candidate from the seat

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hours after boxer Vijender Singh joined the BJP, the Congress announced its candidate for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on April 3.

It was rumoured the party could field the former Olympian against actor Hema Malini. Jats are dominant in this seat in western Uttar Pradesh and Mr. Singh belonged to the community.

But with the boxer, once considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, switching sides, the party has named Mukesh Dhangar as its candidate.

The Congress also changed the candidate from Sitapur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, replacing Nakul Dubey with Rakesh Rathore.

