GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Congress announces candidate for Mathura in U.P. after boxer Vijender Singh quit party

The party has named Mukesh Dhangar as its candidate from the seat

April 04, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: ANI

Hours after boxer Vijender Singh joined the BJP, the Congress announced its candidate for the Mathura Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh on April 3.

It was rumoured the party could field the former Olympian against actor Hema Malini. Jats are dominant in this seat in western Uttar Pradesh and Mr. Singh belonged to the community.

But with the boxer, once considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, switching sides, the party has named Mukesh Dhangar as its candidate.

The Congress also changed the candidate from Sitapur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, replacing Nakul Dubey with Rakesh Rathore.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh / politics / election / Indian National Congress / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.