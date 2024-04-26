Complaints continue to pour in from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency

April 26, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Kozhikode

Even after the culmination of the public campaign for the Lok Sabha polls on April 24, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are continuing filing complaints against each other in the Vadakara segment.

The LDF on Thursday filed two complaints with the Election Commission and the District Collector, Kozhikode, one accusing the UDF of making abusive remarks against its candidate, K.K. Shailaja, and another seeking action against the alleged attempt to communalise the election campaign through social media accounts.

In the first complaint, the LDF said that during an event to mark the culmination of the public campaigning at Anchuvilakku near Vadakara on April 24, the UDF activists raised slogans calling Ms. Shailaja a thief. The second complaint pertained to a communal message found in a WhatsApp group, run in the name of the Muslim Youth League, seeking votes for Mr. Shafi. Youth League activists, however, claimed that there was no such WhatsApp group.

Meanwhile, the UDF also filed a complaint against K. Riyas, an assistant professor at the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode. The complaint said that Mr. Riyas, who had earlier been accused of making communal remarks through a Facebook account against Muslims, was found to have been assigned the duty of a presiding officer for the elections. The UDF demanded that Mr. Riyas be removed from the electoral responsibilities.

Earlier, the LDF camp had sent a legal notice to B. Kemal Pasha, former High Court judge, raising objections against some of his remarks in a YouTube channel debate.

