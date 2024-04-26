GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Complaints continue to pour in from Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency

April 26, 2024 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Even after the culmination of the public campaign for the Lok Sabha polls on April 24, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are continuing filing complaints against each other in the Vadakara segment.

The LDF on Thursday filed two complaints with the Election Commission and the District Collector, Kozhikode, one accusing the UDF of making abusive remarks against its candidate, K.K. Shailaja, and another seeking action against the alleged attempt to communalise the election campaign through social media accounts.

Sniping, muckraking, political fireworks and final pitch to voters mark election eve ‘silent campaigning’

In the first complaint, the LDF said that during an event to mark the culmination of the public campaigning at Anchuvilakku near Vadakara on April 24, the UDF activists raised slogans calling Ms. Shailaja a thief. The second complaint pertained to a communal message found in a WhatsApp group, run in the name of the Muslim Youth League, seeking votes for Mr. Shafi. Youth League activists, however, claimed that there was no such WhatsApp group.

Meanwhile, the UDF also filed a complaint against K. Riyas, an assistant professor at the Government Arts and Science College, Kozhikode. The complaint said that Mr. Riyas, who had earlier been accused of making communal remarks through a Facebook account against Muslims, was found to have been assigned the duty of a presiding officer for the elections. The UDF demanded that Mr. Riyas be removed from the electoral responsibilities.

Earlier, the LDF camp had sent a legal notice to B. Kemal Pasha, former High Court judge, raising objections against some of his remarks in a YouTube channel debate.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.