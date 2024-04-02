GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Complaint against Kerala Public Works Minister for poll code violation

April 02, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated April 03, 2024 09:36 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
The United Democratic Front (UDF) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas for alleged violation of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

During a campaign event for Left Democratic Front candidate Elamaram Kareem on April 1, Mr. Riyas announced that the State government had decided to construct an international sports stadium in Kozhikode. P.M. Niyas, general convener of the UDF election committee for the Kozhikode constituency, said in a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer on April 2 that he had earlier lodged a complaint on March 31 pointing out that organising such an event under government patronage itself was a violation of the poll code.

Following this, an election official along with a cameraperson were present at the venue and the proceedings were being recorded. When the LDF leaders realised that the announcement was being shot on camera, they took the cameraperson aside and removed the video, Mr. Niyas alleged. The Congress leader also sought action against Mr. Riyas and Mr. Kareem.

Mr. Riyas, however, later told the media that there was nothing new in the announcement as the decision to construct the stadium had been made much earlier. He also said that there was nothing wrong in publicising the development works already taken up by the State government.

Kozhikode / election / Election Commission of India / General Elections 2024 / Kerala

