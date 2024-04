April 01, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

In an effort to persuade the first generation voters to exercise their franchise without fail, Collector Johny Tom Varghese has wirten to 20 first generation voters of Agarakonthagai village to perform their democratic duty by voting in the upcoming elections.

Part of multiple awareness campaigns undertaken by the District administration here, an awareness rally and a signature campaign was kickstarted by Mr. Johny Tom to emphasise the necessity of voting on Monday.

