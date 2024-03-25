ADVERTISEMENT

Collector ‘invites’ voters to the election

March 25, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 11:03 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur Collector and District Election Officer Deepak Jacob presenting invitations to voters to exercise their franchise on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Jawan Street off Thamizh Salai (formerly Vallam Quarry Road) in Thanjavur Corporation were in for a pleasant surprise on March 25 morning as the Collector and District Election Officer Deepak Jacob came knocking on their doors to present the Therthal Thiruvizha Azhaipithai (an invitation to participate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections).

The Collector presented the “invitation” in the traditional manner with betel leaves and nuts, banana fruits, and flowers. The invite akin to one given for marriage ceremonies, called upon the voters to exercise their franchise without fail on April 19 to ensure 100% voting in the elections.

It exhorted them to avoid accepting “freebies” for exercising their democratic duty.

