GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Collector ‘invites’ voters to the election

March 25, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated March 26, 2024 11:03 am IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau
Thanjavur Collector and District Election Officer Deepak Jacob presenting invitations to voters to exercise their franchise on Monday.

Thanjavur Collector and District Election Officer Deepak Jacob presenting invitations to voters to exercise their franchise on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Jawan Street off Thamizh Salai (formerly Vallam Quarry Road) in Thanjavur Corporation were in for a pleasant surprise on March 25 morning as the Collector and District Election Officer Deepak Jacob came knocking on their doors to present the Therthal Thiruvizha Azhaipithai (an invitation to participate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections).

The Collector presented the “invitation” in the traditional manner with betel leaves and nuts, banana fruits, and flowers. The invite akin to one given for marriage ceremonies, called upon the voters to exercise their franchise without fail on April 19 to ensure 100% voting in the elections.

It exhorted them to avoid accepting “freebies” for exercising their democratic duty.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.