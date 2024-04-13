GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘sweet’ gesture to ‘brother’ Stalin

April 13, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Coimbatore to address a public meeting, made a surprise visit to a sweet shop at Singanallur, en route the venue of the election rally on the outskirts of the city on Friday. Mr. Gandhi’s convoy stopped near Singanallur junction on Kamarajar Road and he walked into ‘Shree Vigneshwara Sweets and Bakes’, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K. Selvaperunthagai.

When asked whom he was buying sweets for, Mr Gandhi said, “My brother Stalin”. A representative of the shop said Mr. Gandhi bought 1 kg of gulab jamun. Later, at the election meeting, Mr. Gandhi said, “My brother Stalin, elder brother Stalin, I have never addressed any other politician like this.”

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Lok Sabha / General Elections 2024 / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.