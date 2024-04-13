April 13, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - Coimbatore

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was in Coimbatore to address a public meeting, made a surprise visit to a sweet shop at Singanallur, en route the venue of the election rally on the outskirts of the city on Friday. Mr. Gandhi’s convoy stopped near Singanallur junction on Kamarajar Road and he walked into ‘Shree Vigneshwara Sweets and Bakes’, accompanied by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K. Selvaperunthagai.

When asked whom he was buying sweets for, Mr Gandhi said, “My brother Stalin”. A representative of the shop said Mr. Gandhi bought 1 kg of gulab jamun. Later, at the election meeting, Mr. Gandhi said, “My brother Stalin, elder brother Stalin, I have never addressed any other politician like this.”