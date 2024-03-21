March 21, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Former Minister and BJP leader C.N. Ashwath Narayan expressed confidence that former minister and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who has rebelled against the party over denial of ticket to his son Kantesh in Haveri, will reconsider his decision to contest against BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to reporters on March 21 after visiting Suttur mutt in Mysuru, the former Minister said, “I am confident that Mr. Eshwarappa will back out of the poll race, and not file his nomination papers, considering the party’s sentiments.”

Mr. Narayan said Mr. Eshwarappa will be persuaded by senior BJP leaders to reconsider his decision on revolting against the party and contesting the polls as an independent.

To a question on why Mr. Eshwarappa’s son was denied the ticket when B.S. Yediyurappa’s sons had been given the chance to contest the polls, he said opportunities will come to everyone in the party. “Even B.Y. Vijayendra had to wait for his chance. He too waited for an opportunity, and thereafter was given a position in the party. All of us have to wait for our turn,” he said.

While stating that Mr Eshwarappa’s reaction was understandable, he suggested that the senior leader should not take decisions in haste. It will impact the party. “What will people think about the party during the elections? It is not right on his part to justify his stance over the denial of ticket to his son,” he argued.