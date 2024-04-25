ADVERTISEMENT

CM recommending inclusion of Muslims in Backward Classes list is historical injustice to OBCs: V. Sunil Kumar

April 25, 2024 07:23 am | Updated 07:23 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

V. Sunil Kumar | Photo Credit: The Hindu

By silently recommending to the National Commission for Backward Classes for including Muslims in the list of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has done historial injustice to OBCs, said Bharatiya Janata Party State general secretary and former State Minister V. Sunil Kumar on Wednesday.

In a statement here, Mr. Kumar said by such recommendation Chief Minister is snatching away the constitutional right of OBCs. Terming it as act of appeasement, Mr. Kumar said it showed that Siddaramaiah, who claims to himself as champion of OBCs, favoured Muslims more than the OBCs. Instead of showing motherly affection, OBCs have been meted out with stepmotherly treatment, he alleged.

If the National Commission for Backward Classes had failed to notice the recommendation, the OBCs would have faced grave prospect of losing their Constitutional right of reservation.

Apart from sharing reservation in education field, OBCs face the prospect of sharing with Muslims their right to reservation of seats in local body elections, he said.

