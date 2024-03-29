GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha polls | CM participating in a public meeting in Salem today; actor Kamal Haasan’s campaign cancelled

March 29, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 01:25 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Works going on for the DMK public meeting at Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem district on Friday.

Works going on for the DMK public meeting at Pethanaickenpalayam in Salem district on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will participate in a public meeting at Pethanaickenpalayam here on Saturday campaigning for Salem DMK candidate T.M. Selvaganapathy and Kallakurichi candidate D. Malaiyarasan.

The Chief Minister reached Salem Airport on Friday evening and left for Dharmapuri to participate in the public meeting. After participating in the public meeting, on Friday night, the Chief Minister returned to Salem and stayed in a hotel at Mamangam on Omalur Main Road.

Sources said that on Saturday morning, the Chief Minister will campaign for Mr. Selvaganapathy during his morning walk. Later in the evening, around 6 p.m., the Chief Minister will participate in the public meeting at Pethanaickenpalayam. Public Works Department Minister A.V. Velu and Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru will participate in the meeting.

The preparation work at the public meeting venue is going on in full swing and thousands of DMK and its alliance party cadres are expected to participate in the meeting. The DMK youth wing State conference was held In this same venue two months ago. DMK district secretaries R. Rajendran, MLA, T.M. Selvaganapathy and S.R. Sivalingam, are monitoring the arrangements at the venue. For the Chief Minister’s visit, thousands of police personnel, led by Salem City Commissioner B. Vijayakumar and District Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan, have been deployed.

In a release, Mr. Kabilan said that considering the Chief Minister’s visit to Salem for two days on Friday and Saturday, flying of drones has been banned.

Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam president and actor Kamal Haasan, who was scheduled to campaign in Salem for Mr. Selvaganapathy on Saturday, has cancelled his visit and fresh date will be announced later, sources said.

