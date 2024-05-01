CM Revanth is prime accused in video morphing, will be sent to jail, threatens Kishan Reddy

May 01, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated May 02, 2024 07:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is the ‘prime accused’ and ‘entirely responsible’ for video morphing a speech made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It is no less a criminal act like phone-tapping and those found guilty will definitely be sent to jail, threatened TelanganaBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference at the party office on Wednesday, Mr. Kishan Reddy said that the current political campaign in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls has hit “new lows” with the Chief Minister leading the charge in spreading ‘canards’ about the saffron party on abolishing the Constitution, removing reservation for the marginalised communities and circulating fake videos.

“We will not spare anyone involved in the morphed video making and circulation. It had originated from the Congress party office. We will approach the courts and punish those behind it. The CM and his party are throwing mud at us thinking it will stick with unsubstantiated allegations but Mr. Modi is our protective shield because of the love and affection he commands,” he averred.

The BJP leader charged that Mr. Revanth Reddy and the Congress, instead of explaining to people why they had failed to deliver the six guarantees as promised within 100 days of coming to power, have been singing a different tune daily in an effort to counter the growing support and popularity of Mr. Modi.

The Minister accused the CM of giving a “Donkey Egg” administration in the last four months with no achievement to show while his actual “arrogance and demeanour” is coming to the fore. “People are not enamoured of the Congress Party’s antics so he (CM) is getting desperate talking of Telangana pride when he was not even a part of the separate state agitation. Our Telangana unit is sufficient to fight him, why talk of Gujarat’s authority?,” he questioned.

The BJP president was ready for a public debate with the CM on the contribution of the UPA Government and the NDA governments to Telangana, at Press Club, Martyrs’ Memorial or Bhagya Lakhsmi temple at Charminar.

What about ‘real’ BCs?

Earlier, Rajya Sabha MP and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman told a press conference that if Muslims are to be included among the BCs, what will happen to the “real BCs plight? The Congress Party shedding crocodile tears for the quota for the marginalised sections does not hold water as it had not given a single ticket to the Madigas among the SC. He also demanded an apology from Mr. Revanth Reddy for spreading “falsehoods” against the party.

