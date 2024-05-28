ADVERTISEMENT

Close contest on the cards in Odisha’s six Lok Sabha constituencies

Published - May 28, 2024 10:50 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Facing anti-incumbency after being in power for 25 years, the BJD has intensified its campaign across Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur

Satyasundar Barik

Supporters during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public meeting for the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly polls, in Jagatsinghpur on May 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The four-phase election in Odisha has entered the final stage with six Lok Sabha seats, mostly in the coastal region, going to the polls on June 1. The Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituencies and 42 assembly segments under these six parliamentary seats may witness a close contest this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 66 candidates are in the fray for the Lok Sabha elections, 394 candidates are vying for the 42 assembly seats in the States. In total, 99,43,370 electors will exercise their voting right on the last day of polling.

ECI orders suspension of Odisha CM’s special secretary

Former Union Ministers Srikant Jena and Pratap Sarangi, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda and senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Rajashree Mallick are involved in intense campaigning to win their respective seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Assembly election, BJP State President Manmohan Samal, former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee President Niranjan Patnaik, State Ministers Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pratap Deb and Pritiranjan Ghadai and Speaker of Odisha Assembly Pramila Mallick are in the fray.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sensing an opportunity to better the BJP’s dismal performance in the State in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other senior BJP leaders are crisscrossing the coastal region to give one last push to the party’s campaign.

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Amit Shah intensifies attack on Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, his aide

This phase is crucial for the BJD, which achieved a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections in 2019 and secured an absolute majority in the State Assembly. Facing anti-incumbency after being in power for 25 years, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, along with his aide V. K. Pandian, has intensified the campaign by touring various parts of the constituencies.

The Balasore Lok Sabha seat is set to witness a triangular contest with the Congress’s Srikant Jena, the BJP’s Pratap Sarangi and the BJD’s Lekhashree Samantsinghar mounting fierce campaigns. The electoral fight in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha is expected to be tough for the BJP. The saffron party is facing a herculean task to repeat its 2019 success when it won the Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat and its six Assembly constituencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US