Clear message that Manipur, its people cannot be taken for granted: JNU professor Bimol Akoijam after results

Hours after posting a decisive victory in the Inner Manipur constituency in what was his first foray into electoral politics, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor A. Bimol Akoijam told The Hindu on June 5 that this was a “victory of the people of the State”. He added that the people had sent a clear message to “those who try to destroy Manipur and those who have allowed this violence to go for so long” that they cannot be taken for granted.

For the internally displaced

Mr. Akoijam said that his first priority was to figure out how he could help the over 50,000 people internally displaced due to the ethnic conflict and living in relief camps. He said that as an MP, his first priority will be to “not to allow people to push this under the carpet — that there are people who have lost their homes and live a very undignified life in relief camps and everyone would love to go back home... That means raising these issues.”

The scholar added that he had already hit the ground running to arrange alternate resources for those living in relief camps, and that eventually he would like to focus on economic concerns and education.

Manipur voted in the Lok Sabha election in the backdrop of the ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei people and the Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo people, which has gone on for over a year now. The results declared on June 4 showed that while Inner Manipur voted out the BJP in favour of Mr. Akoijam, Outer Manipur voted out the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in favour of the Congress’ Alfred K.S. Arthur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had fielded State Minister Th. Basanta Kumar Singh against Mr. Akoijam in Inner Manipur while the NPF, which had entered into a pre-poll alliance with BJP, had fielded Timothy Zimik, a former IRS officer.

About Manipur CM

When asked if he saw this as a mandate against Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, under whose tenure the conflict has continued or as one against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Akoijam said: “I will not distinguish between the two. Although I have maintained that our CM has been used as a facade, as a scapegoat to ensure the PM and HM are not blamed for what happened here.”

While Mr. Akoijam thanked his party — the Congress — and alliance workers for supporting him on the ground, he also expressed gratitude for the trust people had shown in him, saying: “Much of the pressure on the organisation was also not there here as people were already angry and dissatisfied and my appearance on the scene seems to have given people some hope. That’s a huge responsibility that I have.”

And even though some of the campaign messaging of Mr. Arthur towards the Kuki-Zo community contradicted positions Mr. Akoijam had been taking on issues related to the ethnic conflict, the latter said he hoped to work with the party and alliance colleague, who he described as a more experienced and sincere politician.

“I have been telling during the campaigning also that the MP election is not only about Manipur but also about partaking in national issues. We’ll be doing it together I hope since we are from the same party. He is experienced and sincere though younger. As a brother, we will be working together. That’s the hope that I have,” he said.

