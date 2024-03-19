Civil society wants to make farmers’ woes an electoral agenda

March 19, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - New Delhi

An agenda on agriculture and farmers for political parties, prepared by the Kisan Mazdoor Commission (KMC) of the ‘Nation for Farmers’ platform ahead of the elections, has sought to mobilise the support of people, scientists and State governments for “much needed legislative actions” to help farmers. The agenda urged the Union government and State governments to stand with farmers, rural labour, consumers, women, and youth of rural areas. “Society as a whole needs to rapidly act against the policy path promoting corporate control of agriculture,” it said. The leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and the members of the KMC told reporters here on Tuesday that the agenda will be circulated among political parties and other organisations during the elections.

The key points in the agenda are the right to work for life and dignified livelihood for farmers and workers; social security and protection against natural and other calamities; land, water, forest and all natural resources including common property resources; diversity in seeds, food systems and ecologically and socially just technological choices; and freedom of expression, organisation, representation and struggle through constitutional means for realisation of the demands of farmers and workers.

The agenda said the well-being of farmers is not just about the economic survival of a majority of Indian households, but about our national dignity, diversity, civilisational heritage, freedom movement legacy, constitutional vision, and economic, ecological and social justice. “Farmers are not just a residue from our past; farmers, agriculture and villages are integral to the future of India and the world,” the agenda said, urging people to recognise the social responsibility to farmers, artisans and working people.

KMC members said they are feeling alarmed by the economic, ecological, social and existential crises of Indian agriculture; growing corporate control of agriculture; ecological degradation and destruction affecting farmers and their livelihoods; unprecedented increase in land degradation; destruction of agricultural lands and associated resources; commercialisation and privatisation of water and biodiversity.

