Chirag Paswan’s mother verbally abused In Tejashwi Yadav rally, claims BJP 

April 18, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Patna

A delegation of women leaders of the Bihar unit of Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (United) on Thursday approached the State Election Commission to take cognizance of an alleged incident in which abusive language was used against the mother of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan at a rally of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

A purported video of a rally addressed by Mr. Yadav in Jamui went viral on social media on Thursday showing some persons using vulgar language against the mother of Mr. Paswan. Mr. Yadav had addressed the public meeting on Wednesday in support of RJD candidate Archana Ravidas, who is locked in a direct contest against LJP(RV) candidate Arun Bharti, the brother-in-law of Mr. Paswan.

Mr. Yadav is seen on the podium giving a speech while a few persons are seen making the abusive remarks right below the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Paswan slammed Mr. Yadav over the incident saying he should have intervened in the matter and asked them to stop. “It is very unfortunate that with every passing day, the standard of discourse is going down. I am not hurt by the incident because there are anti-social elements engaged in such work but what pains me the most is that Tejashwi Yadav, who is like my younger brother, did not utter a word. Forget stopping them, he was standing quietly and continued listening to them,” Mr. Paswan said.

He further said, “If I had been in his place, I would not have tolerated them and would have raised strong objections. She is not only my mother but his mother as well, the way I respect Rabri Devi like my mother. Just to win one seat, how can anyone go to such an extent of abusing my mother?”

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said strict action would be taken against all of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The way RJD cadre abused the wife of Messiah of Dalits late Ram Vilas Paswan and mother of Chirag Paswan was indecent and painful. Strict action would be taken against all of them. Each and every person responsible for this shameless act would be identified. We will not let anyone go,” Mr. Choudhary said.

When asked about the abusive language used against Mr. Paswan’s mother in his presence, Mr. Yadav said, “Did I do it? I have seen the video in which persons in the crowd are seen doing it. Why so much hue and cry, many people abuse me as well, anybody can make such a video of the crowd. None in the stage did it. If I had heard the remarks, do you think I would have tolerated them? This is election time and thousands of people sat below the stage. How do we know who made the video and who abused?”

Former BJP MLA Usha Vidyarthi, who was leading the delegation demanded action, including an FIR, against leaders visible in the video including Mr. Yadav. The delegation submitted the letter to Additional Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar, Alok Ranjan Ghosh.

“They not only abused his mother but also used abusive language against Mr. Chirag Paswan and openly insulted a Dalit leader by using casteist slurs,“ Ms. Vidyarthi said.

The video clip of the incident has also been submitted to the Bihar State Election Commission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.