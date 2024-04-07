Chief Minister Stalin promises international cricket stadium in Coimbatore

April 07, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday said that a cricket stadium of international standard in Coimbatore was among the election manifesto promises of the party.

“As a sports and cricket enthusiast, I would like to add one more promise to our manifesto for elections 2024. We will take efforts to establish a state-of-the-art cricket stadium in Coimbatore, with the active participation of the sports loving people of Coimbatore...” Mr. Stalin posted on ‘X’.

According to Mr. Stalin, the stadium aims to be Tamil Nadu’s second international-standard cricket venue after Chennai’s iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium. The DMK government and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin were committed to nurturing talent and enhancing sports infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, he added.

Mr. Stalin’s post on the stadium came around two hours after T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, who is also in-charge of campaign in Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency, posted on ‘X’, requesting the Chief Minister to establish a new world-class multi-purpose ‘Coimbatore International Cricket Stadium’.

Mr. Rajaa’s post said that he met many young people with deep passion for sports during the campaigning across Coimbatore in the past few days. Coimbatore’s enthusiasm for varied sports, including cricket was unmatched. It was home to the owners of three TNPL teams, and many of the growing national cricket stars were from Western Tamil Nadu, he posted.

He further stated that the stadium should also redefine cricketing standards globally by being the most sustainably-built state-of-the-art stadium in the world. It could be a net zero stadium, which would not only boost our local cricket ecosystem, to which we will add small turf grounds, but also serve as a beacon of green innovation, water-conservation and climate-consciousness, said his post.

Following Mr. Stalin’s announcement of an international cricket stadium for Coimbatore in the election manifesto, Mr. Udhayanidhi posted on ‘X’: “I am immensely happy that our Honourable CM has included in the DMK election manifesto Tamil Nadu’s long-cherished dream of establishing another international cricket stadium in our State. I join the cricket fans of Tamil Nadu, particularly Coimbatore in expressing my sincerest thanks to our CM for the promise to establish an international cricket stadium in Coimbatore,” he posted.

According to the Sports Minister, the inclusion of the stadium in the manifesto aligns with the Tamil Nadu sports development department’s vision of nurturing international class talent and developing sporting infrastructure on a par with the best sporting nations of the world. “We will make all efforts to ensure that the CM’s assurance becomes a reality as soon as possible”.

In reply to Mr. Stalin’s poll promise, BJP State president and party’s candidate in the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency K. Annamalai posted on ‘X’ that 511 poll promises he gave in 2021 remain unfulfilled and the Chief Minister was making further promises after sensing defeat.

“The electoral stunts of DMK cannot deceive the youth & the sports enthusiasts in Coimbatore as they have grown increasingly vigilant. DMK is a party that couldn’t construct a new bus terminus in Coimbatore in the last 3 years; it is today promising a stadium that should be regarded as the joke of the year and deserves slow clapping from the people of Coimbatore,” he posted.

